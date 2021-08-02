Sgt. William Brown, who leads the evictions unit for the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, said he doesn’t know how quickly evictions will ramp up after the moratorium ends. Landlords still have to go through several steps before they can evict. But he said he has no doubt that many more people will be forced out, rattling off statistics that show the steep decline in evictions since the pandemic began: nearly 4,000 in 2018 and 2019, then a steep plunge to about 1,900 in 2020.