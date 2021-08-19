Navarrete is a Democrat who represented parts of west Phoenix and Glendale. He resigned from the Senate on Aug. 10. He released a statement that day saying, “I adamantly deny all allegations that have been made and will pursue all avenues in an effort to prove my innocence.”
The first victim, a now-16-year-old boy, told Phoenix Police detectives that Navarrete molested him starting when he was 12 or 13 years old and continued until he was 15. A police probable cause statement said he admitted the crimes in phone call with the boy recorded by police.
He was arrested Aug. 5 and released on $50,000 bond two days later. A prosecutor said at his initial court appearance that he faced a mandatory minimum of 49 years in prison if convicted of all charges.
The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors will chose a replacement to serve the remainder of his Senate term.