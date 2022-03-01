Schwartz apologized to Chabot and his staff before being sentenced in federal court, saying his life became a lie. “My behavior became worse and worse,” he said.

Schwartz must repay the $1.42 million to the campaign, The Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

An attorney for Chabot, who is serving his 13th U.S. House term, said in 2019 that he had been the victim of “financial malfeasance.”

Federal prosecutors said Schwartz was upfront about what he had done.