Court documents show Holland pleaded guilty to the counts last year. He was employed at American Electric Power for more than 35 years and was responsible for managing the utility’s interests regarding customer bankruptcies, including filing claims on behalf of AEP as well as processing and collecting customer payments.

Story continues below advertisement

In 2001, Holland opened a personal checking account using AEP’s name and address. Between May 2002 and January 2018, Holland admitted to depositing hundreds of checks intended for AEP into the and using the money for personal expenses, including a country club membership, car payments and clothing purchases, the news release said.