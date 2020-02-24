He said he supported “with all my might and my whole heart” the party’s candidate, Deputy Parliament Speaker Malgorzata Kidawa-Blonska, saying she would bring peace into Poland’s stormy politics under the ruling right-wing, populist party.
The incumbent, Andrzej Duda, who is aligned with the ruling Law and Justice party, is seeking re-election for a second five-year term.
Recent opinion polls show he might face a serious challenge from Kidawa-Blonska and from the leader of the pro-European Polish People’s Party, Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz.
Tusk is now head of the European People’s Party, of which the Civic Platform is a member.
