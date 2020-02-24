“This a great message,” Aldana said. “If you act correctly, you will get support.”
A Guatemalan court had issued a warrant for Aldana over alleged embezzlement, but did not give details. Guatemalan prosecutors had reportedly been starting the process to request she be extradited.
Aldana was formally registered as a candidate for last June’s election, which by law provided her immunity from prosecution.
As chief prosecutor, Aldana pressed a number of high-profile corruption investigations including ones against current President Jimmy Morales and some of his relatives and associates.
Aldana had already made a name for herself by jailing former President Otto Pérez Molina, his vice president and Cabinet members, perhaps the most high-profile of dozens of probes.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.