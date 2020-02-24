“They’re good people, but I think that they would play the role of spoiler,” Marshall said.
Kobach defeated Colyer by 343 votes in a seven-candidate primary for governor in 2018 and lost the general election to Democrat Laura Kelly. Marshall and other Republicans argue that Colyer would have prevailed in a one-on-one race with Kobach and won the general election.
Some GOP leaders fear a Kobach victory in the Senate primary could put a normally safe seat in play.
Kobach contends he would fare better with President Donald Trump on the ballot. But he has alienated many GOP moderates after two decades of advocating tough immigration policies.
Colyer urged Republicans to unite behind Marshall as a candidate who can “keep Kansas red.” Kansas political icon and 1996 GOP presidential nominee Bob Dole also has endorsed the two-term congressman.
