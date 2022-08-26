The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Ex-legislative candidate dies in Delaware crash this week

August 26, 2022 at 6:55 p.m. EDT
HARTLY, Del. — A woman who died in a two-car collision this week at a Delaware intersection was a former General Assembly candidate.

Delaware State Police announced on Friday that Catherine Samardza, 67, of Hartly, died from Wednesday’s accident after she was taken to a local hospital. Samardza ran unsuccessfully for a state Senate seat in 2012 as an independent candidate, The News Journal of Wilmington reported.

Troopers who came to the accident scene intersection late Wednesday afternoon near Hartly found Samardza — the driver of one car — and her passenger badly injured, and the driver of a pickup truck slightly hurt.

Police said their investigation determined that Samardza initially stopped at a stop sign before for “unknown reasons” she left and drove into the truck’s path.

Samardza’s passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the pickup truck driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries, according to police.

