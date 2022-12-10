Ex-Md. prosecutor pleads guilty over ex-partners' records

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BALTIMORE — A former Maryland prosecutor has formally acknowledged making false statements to obtain cell phone records for his ex-romantic partners to stalk them. Former Baltimore City Assistant State’s Attorney Adam Lane Chaudry, 43, pleaded guilty on Friday in federal court to two counts of fraud in connection with obtaining the confidential records, according to a news release from the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Sentencing is set for March. Chaudry faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison for each count.

“The notion of a state prosecutor abusing his office ... in the face of the crime wave we face in this metropolitan area, in pursuit of some personal mission, is quite shocking to me,” U.S. District Judge Richard Bennett was quoted by the by The Baltimore Banner as saying in court.

According to a federal indictment, Chaudry obtained the records by duping grand juries to issue subpoenas.

The prosecutor claimed he needed the subpoenas to pursue criminal investigations, but the ex-partners were never neither a witness nor a target of a criminal investigation or prosecution by the state attorney’s office, the news release said.

Both Chaudry’s defense attorney and a spokeswoman for the state’s attorney’s office declined to comment, The Baltimore Sun reported.

Chaudry worked at the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office for 13 years and ultimately joined the homicide division. The city prosecutor’s office fired him in June 2021 after officials reviewed the allegations.

In December 2021, the Maryland Office of the State Prosecutor charged Chaudry with 88 criminal counts. The state dropped the charges in October, about a month after the federal indictment on the same allegations.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the unlawful activity began in 2019 and centered upon two of Chaudry former romantic partners and three longtime friends of one of the victims.

