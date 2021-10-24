It’s the latest attempt by the ex-counterterrorism official to try to pressure the 36-year-old crown prince, whom the al-Jabri family says has detained two of al-Jabri’s adult children and is using them as pawns to force their father back to Saudi Arabia. If he returns, al-Jabri faces possible abuse, imprisonment or house arrest like his former boss, the once-powerful interior minister, Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, who was ousted from the line of succession by Prince Mohammed bin Salman in 2017.