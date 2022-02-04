In one of the letters, Soma Wali, chair of the school’s medicine department, wrote that Ladapo is “compassionate, extremely thoughtful, and highly creative. In addition, he possesses a high degree of integrity.” In another, Carol M. Mangione, chief of UCLA’s division of general internal medicine and health service research, wrote that he “has been one of our most productive faculty with continuous federal research funding from several grants and a large number of impactful peer reviewed research publications since his appointment.”