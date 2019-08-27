President Trump stops to talk to reporters and members of the media as he departs from the South Lawn of the White House on Aug. 21. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

The executive director of the Log Cabin Republicans, a group for conservatives who support gay rights, is the latest person to resign over the organization’s endorsement of President Trump.

Jerri Ann Henry, the first woman to lead the group, announced that she would be stepping down Monday, spokesman Charles Moran confirmed. The Washington Blade first reported the news of her departure.

The Log Cabin spokesman did not provide a reason for Henry leaving, but the Blade reported that her departure was over her disapproval of the Trump endorsement.

On Aug. 15, Robert Kabel, chairman of the pro-LGBT Republicans group, and Jill Homan, vice chairwoman, wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post endorsing Trump’s reelection next year because, in their view, “Trump has followed through on many of his commitments to the United States, including taking bold actions that benefit the LGBTQ community.”

Henry’s name was not included on the op-ed, suggesting discord in the group’s top ranks.

Last week, board member Jennifer Horn stepped down over the endorsement, saying there was “no world where I can sit down at the dining room table and explain to my children that I just endorsed Donald Trump for president.”

Jordan Evans, another member, also left the group last week and published an op-ed in the Advocate condemning the Log Cabin leadership for aligning itself with Trump.

“It seems that the ‘premier Republican organization for LGBTQ+ conservatives’ couldn’t care less about which form of acceptance qualifies as passable allyship and would instead willfully embrace an administration notorious for hollow words, fairweather friends, and a seemingly endless number of cuts for us to endure,” Evans wrote.

Several other members have also left the group, the Blade reported.

After the Log Cabin endorsement, Trump called it an “honor” and claimed “some of my biggest supporters are of that community.”