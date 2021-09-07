The final language of the omnibus law gives partisan poll watchers new access, protections and power. The law makes it a Class A misdemeanor — comparable to burglary of a vehicle — for an election official to reject an appointed poll watcher. Under the measure, anyone who knowingly obstructs a poll watcher’s view also commits a legal offense. The law states the watchers may have “free movement” around the voting facilities and may “sit or stand near enough to hear or see the activity.” Texas law still prohibits poll watchers from watching someone actually cast a ballot. However, they may observe the transfer of voting data.