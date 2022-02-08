Alabama residents represented by voting rights lawyers went to federal court, asserting that lawmakers should have better reflected the state’s population by drawing a second district where Black voters could shape the outcome. They argued that the federal Voting Rights Act requires the drawing of districts in which minorities can elect their preferred candidates when voting is racially polarized, as it is in Alabama, and Black voters make up a large, but still geographically compact group. A second district would enhance Black political power in a state where Jim Crow once held sway and also likely result in the election of a second Democrat.