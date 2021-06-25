Maryland courts are fully operational, though they are still enforcing social distancing, which leads to smaller dockets. District courts are hearing landlord/tenant cases, including failure to pay rent and breach-of-lease cases. Judges have been making determinations about how much rent is due in such cases, and they have been deferring judgments until such time as the moratoriums expire. “Sometime after Aug. 15, I’m assuming that the judges are going to begin then entering those judgments, and after that the landlords ... if rent has not been paid, would be able to start eviction actions,” said Gregory Countess, director of advocacy for housing and community economic development with Maryland Legal Aid.