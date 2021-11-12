Although already named the “core leader,” Xi gains further cachet from such phrases’ inclusion in the resolution issued Thursday by the party’s Central Committee on historical questions concerning the party over the past 100 years. That was only the third such document issued by the party; the first was in 1945 under Mao, the second in 1981 under Deng. To wield such authority in the eyes of party historians and theoreticians certainly makes Xi one of the most dominant Chinese figures of the century.