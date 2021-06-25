Delaware, like many other states, halted eviction proceedings briefly last year as businesses closed and thousands of people lost their jobs. Democratic Gov. John Carney modified his emergency declaration to allow eviction proceedings to resume in July 2020, but proceedings have been automatically stayed if either party requests mediation or alternative dispute resolution. Sheriffs and constables have been prohibited from evicting people unless a Justice of the Peace determines that eviction would be “in the interest of justice.” Under the “interest of justice” standard, a landlord seeking eviction must have been awarded possession and demonstrated factors such as substantial economic injury or a tenant who is uncooperative or unaffected by COVID-19. A tenant might have to demonstrate COVID-related financial difficulties.