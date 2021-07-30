Delaware, like many other states, halted eviction proceedings briefly last year as businesses closed and thousands of people lost their jobs. Democratic Gov. John Carney modified his emergency declaration to allow eviction proceedings to resume in July 2020, but proceedings were automatically stayed if either party requested mediation or alternative dispute resolution. Sheriffs and constables also were prohibited from evicting people unless a justice of the peace determined that eviction would be “in the interest of justice.” Under that standard, a landlord seeking eviction must have been awarded possession and demonstrated factors such as substantial economic injury or show that a tenant was uncooperative or unaffected by the COVID-19 pandemic. A tenant might have had to demonstrate COVID-related financial difficulties.