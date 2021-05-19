Morocco has said little about why it relaxed the border controls. Many suspect it is retaliation against Spain for having allowed the leader of a militant group, Brahim Ghali, to receive medical treatment in a Spanish hospital. Ghali heads the Polisario Front, which is fighting for an independent Western Sahara, a former Spanish colony that Morocco annexed in the 1970s. He was hospitalized in the Spanish city of Logrono last month in a move that angered Morocco’s government, which warned there would be “consequences.” Some experts say the issue goes beyond Ghali and that Morocco wants Spain to support Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara, like the U.S. did under the Trump administration last year.