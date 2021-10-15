The court let the law go into effect, voting 5-4 to deny an emergency appeal from abortion providers and others. The justices in the majority said “serious questions” had been raised about the law. But they cited a host of issues including the law’s novel enforcement mechanism and the fact that no one had yet actually attempted to sue someone under the law for helping a woman get an abortion as among the reasons they declined to intervene. The majority stressed it was not making any conclusions about the constitutionality of the law.