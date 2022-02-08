Russia was one of the 173 countries to co-sponsor the resolution for Beijing 2022 and Stepan Kuzmenkov, representative of the Russian Mission to the United Nations, exhorted everyone to hold true to the Truce. But he also took pains to note that the collective punishment of athletes was unacceptable. Russia is not competing in these Games as Russia; its athletes are under the banner of the Russian Olympic Committee because of doping sanctions.