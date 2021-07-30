Bowser and the council seem intent on avoiding a wave of evictions as they have repeatedly sided with tenants. The district’s budget is flush with federal assistance money, and the city is focusing on more efficiently delivering that aid into the hands of both landlords and tenants. Immediately before the emergency legislation was passed, fresh census data in early July revealed that up to 16,000 District residents feared they would face eviction within the next two months. The new bill has bought those tenants several more months.