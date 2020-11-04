Democrats held 232 seats going into Election Day, while Republicans held 197 seats. One seat is held by an independent, and there are five vacancies.
Democrats have targeted several GOP incumbents in swing states, but as of early Wednesday on the East Coast, it was two freshmen Democrats — both in the Miami area — that lost their seats. No Republican incumbent had been defeated with more than 150 races still undecided.
Thirty-five House Republicans are not running for re-election or have already resigned and left Congress, while there are just 13 open Democratic seats through retirements, resignations and one death.
The AP will provide updated results throughout the night and through the week as more race winners are determined.
