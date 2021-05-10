Two big recent hacking campaigns — Solar Winds and the compromise of Microsoft Exchange — are viewed by U.S. officials as state-backed espionage. In the former, elite Russian hackers infiltrated U.S. government and corporate networks for months until their discovery in December. In the latter hack, first detected in late January, the U.S. blamed Chinese cyberspies. Biden has already announced sanctions against Russia for the SolarWinds hack and U.S. election interference, although many experts don’t believe them adequate to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin. Biden said he planned to raise the issue of Russia’s providing safe haven for cybercriminals when he meets with Putin, reportedly next month.