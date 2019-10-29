Some Democratic strategists have raised concerns that an extended process that bridges the holiday season risks losing the nation’s attention or lending credence to Republican claims that Democrats have been distracted from the bread-and-butter issues such as health care and job creation that they focused on in the 2018 election.

AD

AD

“The bandwidth and the attention span for it will be hard pressed once the holiday season is engaged,” said Dan Sena, the former executive director of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. “I think this is not something people want on their dinner table.”

A January trial would also disrupt the final weeks of campaigning before the Iowa caucuses for candidates who are senators in Washington, while others including former vice president Joe Biden and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg continue to rally voters on hay bales. The caucuses are Feb. 3.

House leaders plan for the first floor vote in the impeachment inquiry on Thursday, a measure that will authorize public hearings on the matter and ensure the release of deposition transcripts.

AD

Under the constitutional process, the House would vote to impeach with a simple majority vote. The Senate would then hold a trial, with conviction requiring a vote of two-thirds of the senators present.

AD

Other strategists have argued that Trump and the Republican Party have reacted so poorly to the impeachment investigation that a drawn-out process could be beneficial to Trump’s rivals.

“He has been exhibiting all the behaviors that polling shows makes the voters who decide elections very nervous about him,” said Dan Pfeiffer, who was a senior White House adviser to President Barack Obama and now co-hosts the “Pod Save America” podcast. “Short circuiting the investigation to meet an arbitrary deadline is the greater political risk than having it bleed into 2020.”

AD

On Capitol Hill, interviews with more than a dozen House Democrats revealed their hope to conduct a full and complete investigation, with some expressing concern about the process extending into January.

“The end of the year is the deadline still, and I certainly think it ought to happen before Iowa,” said Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), a supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). “When you run against an incumbent, you have to make the case of why to fire them. The House has done that. But you also have to make the case of how you’re going to improve people’s lives.”

AD

Others are focused more on the need to follow the facts.

“I think they should take as long as they need,” said Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii). “They shouldn’t take any extra time. But I don’t think there’s any magic to Thanksgiving or Christmas. This is a weighty matter, and if it takes several months, so be it.”

AD

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has publicly sided with the latter group, even as the team she has assembled to conduct the inquiry has been moving quickly, repeatedly seeking to avoid judicial involvement that might cause months of delay in an effort to produce more documents and testimony.

“The timeline will depend on the truth line,” Pelosi said on Oct. 17.

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) declined to speculate Tuesday about the impact on the Iowa caucuses.

“We haven’t put a time frame on it. But we would like to do it as expeditiously as possible. And that will be informed by the facts, by our conclusions and where we think we need to go,” Hoyer told reporters.

AD

AD

Republicans have repeatedly tried to use time as a weapon to get the upper hand in proceedings. Trump and his staff have refused requests for documents and demanded that current and former officials decline House requests for documents.

Last week, House Republicans tried to disrupt the investigative work, with members storming and delaying a closed-door witness interview.

So far, the Democratic National Committee and the top presidential campaigns have not weighed in on the timing debate, both because they do not want to politicize the process and because it is difficult to game out just what an extended process would mean, officials said.

Several senators running for president, including Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), a former state prosecutor, are likely to try to use a trial of Trump as a showcase for their candidacy. But the trial could also remove them from the campaign trail in early states such as Iowa and New Hampshire just weeks before the vote.

AD

AD

“We have been in uncharted territory for so long, who knows? It could distinguish people, or it could complicate things,” said a top official with one of the Democratic campaigns, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss strategy.

Some in the Senate have weighed in on a separate debate over expanding the scope of the investigation, another decision that could extend the reach of the process.

“I think it’s important to get it done, get the information you need and move on,” said Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.), the former chairman of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. “They just got to stay focused on Ukraine, get the information, and then hopefully come to some sort of [decision on] whether they’re going to send it over here.”

AD

He said time was a factor, though not a decisive one.

AD

“I just think it’s important that they do their job in a very timely manner — whether it’s done by the end of the year or not, I can’t say,” Tester said. “I would prefer it, but I don’t know if that’s a killer or not.”

Another group, including Sen. Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.), House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot L. Engel (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.), have echoed Pelosi in pushing back against an artificial timeline.

“I’ve heard we need to be done before Thanksgiving, that it needs to be done before Christmas, that it needs to be done before the first primary — it needs to be done when it’s done,” said House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern (D-Mass.). “This has to be a dignified process and a process the American people respect.”

AD

Hanging over the entire discussion is an awareness of the political nature of impeachment. Though the proceedings have so far been held mostly behind closed doors, leaders of both parties are closely tracking public opinion polls, which have shown a clear growth in support for both an impeachment investigation and Trump’s removal since September.

AD

A Washington Post-Schar School poll in early October found 58 percent of Americans supported opening the inquiry, while 49 percent supported recommending Trump’s removal from office. A CNN poll taken between Oct. 17 and 20 similarly found that 50 percent supported removing him from office.

The strong support for impeachment could put pressure on vulnerable Republican members of the Senate, including Sen. Cory Gardner (Colo.) and Sen. Martha McSally (Ariz.), who have recently signed on to a bill that condemns the House impeachment process.

Some Democratic strategists are hopeful a more extended impeachment proceeding will make it easier for their Democratic rivals to make the case that the GOP incumbents are more focused on defending Trump than on working for their state.

But other Democrats worry the same arguments could be made against their own presidential candidates, who have built campaigns around providing more support for middle-class families and new health insurance options.

“This whole impeachment conversation — you look at cable news and whatever — is overshadowing the actual presidential race,” said Rep. Lois Frankel (D-Fla.). “So I think there are some people who say, ‘Look, you know, we have to have space for the presidential campaigns to play out.’ ”