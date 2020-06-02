Max planes have been grounded worldwide since March 2019 after 346 people were killed in crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia. The FAA has come under scrutiny for its reliance on Boeing employees to test and approve critical systems, including the flight-control software that played a role in both Max crashes.
In March, Democrats on a House committee investigating Boeing accused the FAA of poor oversight of the Chicago-based company. They said Boeing had too much influence over the FAA, and that agency managers had rejected safety concerns raised by their own technical experts.
Boeing recently resumed production of the Max after a year-long pause. However, the FAA has not yet approved changes Boeing has made to software and computers on the plane.
