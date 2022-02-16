In a letter to FAA staff, Dickson said he was proud of his tenure.

“The agency is in a better place than it was two years ago, and we are positioned for great success,” he said.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, whose department includes the FAA, said Dickson “has been the FAA’s steady and skilled captain.”

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement, Buttigieg said Dickson’s tenure “has been marked by steadfast commitment to the FAA’s safety mission ... and his lifelong dedication to making sure our aviation system is the best and safest in the world.”

Advertisement

The agency’s reputation was battered before Dickson became administrator for approving the Boeing 737 Max and then not grounding it after the first of two deadly accidents in 2018 and 2019. When the CEO of Boeing seemed to pressure the FAA by saying several times that the FAA would soon clear the plane to fly again, Dickson pushed back.

Dickson released a video in which he told FAA technical experts: “I want you to take the time you need and focus solely on safety. I’ve got your back.”

Story continues below advertisement

The FAA finally cleared the plane in late 2020 after grounding it for nearly two years while Boeing overhauled an automated flight-control system that played a role in the crashes.

However, that did not end criticism over the FAA’s oversight of Boeing. Last week, Democrats who lead the House Transportation Committee and its aviation subcommittee asked for an inspector general’s report into why the FAA didn’t take more enforcement action against Boeing for problems with the Max.

Advertisement