Ivey has strongly encouraged peopled to get vaccinated against COVID-19, even going as far to say. “it’s time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks” for a spike in COVID-19 cases. But Ivey is also among Republican leaders nationwide who have vowed resistance to Biden’s mandate. Biden is mandating that all employers with more than 100 workers require their employees to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly, affecting about 80 million Americans. Another 17 million workers at health facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid also will have to be vaccinated, as will all employees of the executive branch and contractors who do business with the federal government.