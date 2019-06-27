President Trump meets with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, on June 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Trump said he was “off to save the free world” en route to a global summit here, but on Friday he appeared more interested in criticizing fellow U.S. politicians back home than making headway on his foreign policy agenda.

As the Group of 20 summit got underway, the president’s attention was clearly divided as he took time between bilateral meetings with India President Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel to watch a few minutes of the second night of the first Democratic primary debate on a television at the conference center.

Then he fired off a tweet in a bid to inject himself into the fray by denouncing his rivals for promising to provide health care for undocumented immigrants.

“All Democrats just raised their hands for giving millions of illegal aliens unlimited healthcare,” Trump wrote, even though the candidates had discussed their plans to expand health coverage for all Americans earlier in the debate. “How about taking care of American Citizens first!? That’s the end of that race!”

Trump was responding to a moment during the first hour of the debate in Miami, when moderator Savannah Guthrie asked the 10 candidates to raise a hand if their government health care plan would provide coverage for immigrants here illegally. All 10 raised their hands.

Not content to constrain his critique to social media, Trump then raised the debates, unprompted, during his meeting with Merkel.

“You know, they have a debate going on, they had the first debate last night,” Trump told the chancellor, who remained stone-faced. “I don’t know if you saw it, it wasn’t very exciting, I can tell you that. They have another one today. They definitely have plenty of candidates, that’s about it. So I look forward to spending time with you rather than watching.”

It was not clear that such a sentiment was sincere. The president has been hyper focused on his domestic political rivals since leaving Washington late Wednesday, having mocked the first night of the debate as “BORING!” and ridiculing a production miscue by NBC News, which broadcast the proceedings.

By contrast, Trump did not offer much in the way of a proactive public agenda here on the first full day of the gathering of the world’s biggest economic powers. In remarks ahead of his meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Modi and Merkel, Trump offered praise for his fellow leaders and said little when asked by reporters whether he intended to follow through on tariff threats on Japan or about friction with Merkel.

Asked about his past criticism that Germany and other U.S. allies do not spend enough on defense, Trump replied: “The chancellor is a great friend of mine.”

By late morning, the president had plowed through his initial meetings and was preparing for a face-to-face discussion with Russian President Vladi­mir Putin, which White House aides described as a session with no specific agenda. Topics of conversation would likely include Syria, Ukraine, the Middle East, Venezuela and arms control, aides said.

The meeting between Trump and Putin, their first since former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III concluded that Moscow made a systematic effort to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, came against the backdrop of fierce criticism aimed at the Russian leader from a top European official.

Trump has tried to forge a close relationship with Putin during his presidency, but this has been met with skepticism by others who have questioned Putin’s motives.

Putin told the Financial Times in an interview this week that liberalism had “become obsolete” and “has outlived its purpose.”

Those comments were seen as an attack on governments that democratically elect their leaders. Numerous investigations have found that Putin’s government interfered in the 2016 U.S. election in an attempt to tip the scales toward Trump, and other world leaders have warned that Russia continues to try to interfere in the democratic process.

“Whoever claims liberal democracy is obsolete also claims freedoms are obsolete, the rule of law is obsolete, and that human rights are obsolete,” Donald Tusk, president of the European Council, said at a news conference here. “For us in Europe, these are and will remain essential and vibrant values. What I find really obsolete are authoritarianism, personality cults, the rule of oligarchs.”

Seung Min Kim contributed to this report.