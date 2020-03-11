The family will now take its case to Scotland’s High Court of Justiciary for determination.
Commission chief executive Gerard Sinclair said “it will be for the appeal court to decide whether there has been a miscarriage of justice in this case.”
Al-Megrahi, a former Libyan intelligence officer, lost one appeal and abandoned another before being freed in 2009 on compassionate grounds.
He died of cancer in 2012, still protesting his innocence. His family has sought to overturn the murder conviction, citing concerns about the evidence, including doubts about the timer alleged to have detonated the bomb.
“This is the second time that the commission has carried out what I believe has been a rigorous and independent review of this particular conviction, and we note that since our last review, further information has become available,” said Bill Matthews, chairman of the review commission.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.