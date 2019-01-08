WASHINGTON — A senior Trump administration official says resolving the fate of hundreds of foreign Islamic State fighters captured in Syria is a top priority as the government lays the groundwork with allies to comply with President Donald Trump’s order to pull out American troops.

The official says releasing the fighters, among them Europeans and some U.S. citizens, would be “unacceptable” since they could simply rejoin the remnants of Islamic State fighters in Syria or elsewhere.

The official wasn’t authorized to disclose the information publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The United States and European nations have been reluctant to take back citizens with ties to the Islamic State group, not wanting the legal challenge of prosecuting them or the potential security risk if they are released.

