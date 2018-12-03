WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says that despite solid economic progress, the country still faces a number of challenges including slow wage-growth for lower-income workers to sluggish productivity and an aging population.

Powell said Monday that these challenges remain even though progress has been made by reducing unemployment to a near five-decade low and bolstering the financial system after the 2008 financial crisis.

Powell says that while there have been recent gains in wage growth, wages for lower-income workers have grown quite slowly over the past few decades.

He says a decadeslong decline in economic mobility has made it more difficult for lower-income Americans to move up the economic ladder.

In his remarks, Powell praised the work of the Fed’s community development staff and former Fed Chair Janet Yellen.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.