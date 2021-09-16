Comments made by Fed presidents can move markets and they have a hand in creating U.S. monetary policy. Such high placed officials often have exclusive access to discussions about upcoming policy shifts that could benefit or be detrimental to some economic sectors, though they are prohibited from trading on that knowledge and are unable to trade in the period around Fed meetings.
In a prepared statement Thursday, the Fed said that Chair Jerome Powell late last week requested a “fresh and comprehensive look at the ethics rules around permissible financial holdings and activities by senior Fed officials.”
The statement came after letters were sent Wednesday by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, urging that the regional Fed banks ban the ownership and trading of individual stocks.