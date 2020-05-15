The Fed’s assessment of the virus’ impact on the financial system came in a twice-a-year “Financial Stability Report” that the central bank issues to assess vulnerabilities in the financial system.
The report said that asset prices such as stocks and bonds have been volatile and could show further declines depending on the course of the virus.
“Asset prices remain vulnerable to significant price declines should the pandemic take an unexpected course, the economic fallout prove more adverse or financial system strains emerge,” the Fed said.
