The order follows his administration’s recent acceptance of provisions in two budget bills sponsored by House Democrats to provide 12 weeks of paid parental leave and to pay a 3.1 percent average federal raise in January.

The order applies to some 2.1 million executive branch employees, although under the order agencies “may determine that certain offices and installations of their organizations, or parts thereof, must remain open and that certain employees must report for duty on December 24, 2019, for reasons of national security, defense, or other public need.”

That mirrors the policy of similar previous orders, as does language in the order referring to the impact on pay and leave.

That traditionally has meant, for example, that employees who had been scheduled to take vacation time on that day will not be charged a day of leave, and that employees not regularly scheduled to work that day will be entitled to an “in lieu of” day off.

Also traditionally, employees who are ordered to remain at work are entitled to holiday pay, which is an add-on equal to their regular salary rate.

Detailed policies on those and other matters are contained in annual guidance that follows the executive order. That guidance had not been issued as of Tuesday evening.

