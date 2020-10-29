On Monday, the Supreme Court prevented Wisconsin from continuing to count mailed ballots received after Election Day. But it has also declined so far to roll back extended deadlines in Pennsylvania and North Carolina.
The decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit said lower courts had gone too far in assessing that Minnesota’s legislature had delegated authority to the secretary of state to change election practices to deal with emergencies.
“Simply put, the Secretary has no power to override the Minnesota Legislature,” the opinion states. “However well-intentioned and appropriate from a policy perspective in the context of a pandemic during a presidential election … there is no pandemic exception to the Constitution.”
Under the court ruling, Minnesota can only accept absentee ballots received by mail by 8 p.m. on Election Day – or before 3 p.m. if voters deliver them in person.
In an interview with The Washington Post earlier Thursday, Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon said a ruling against the state could disenfranchise unknown numbers of state voters, as a half million absentee ballots have still not been returned.
The eighth circuit held oral arguments via conference call on Tuesday – the day the U.S. Postal Service said was the last day to postmark ballots to guarantee their arrival by Election Day.
“I had hoped and reasoned that if the Eighth Circuit was going to change a vitally significant deadline, like acceptance of ballots – if they were inclined to do that, I would hope they would have done it an hour after the hearing, even if it was a one-line order,” Simon said. “It would be tremendously disruptive at this point … to issue an order overturning Minnesota’s postmark rule.”
A spokeswoman for Simon did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday night but in the interview Simon suggested that if the state lost it would seek a stay and appeal to the Supreme Court.
The case was brought by Republican state Rep. Eric Lucero and Minnesota GOP activist, James Carson. In oral arguments Tuesday, Andrew Grossman an attorney for the two, argued Minnesota was courting “chaos” by planning to continue counting votes until Nov. 10.
“We are trying to solve that problem now, when voters still have a chance to cast timely ballots,” Grossman said, equating votes that come in after election day to ballot-box stuffing.
Lucero and Carson would be injured, Grossman argued, because by accepting every ballot “dilutes their votes as a matter of pure arithmetic: When the vote pool goes up, the weight of their individual votes goes down.”