From left to right, activists Martha Roberts, Molly Rauch and Liz Brandt, holding her daughter Natalia Bednar, 3, welcome Environmental Protection Agency employees back to work with cinnamon rolls Monday. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Hundreds of thousands of federal employees across the country returned Monday to offices they vacated in a hurry days before Christmas — and began the long slog to dig out from mounds of piled-up work.

Several senior leaders personally welcomed their employees back after 35 days on furlough or working without pay as maintenance staffs turned the lights back on. It was back to official business at nine Cabinet agencies and dozens of smaller ones from Agriculture to the Peace Corps.

Employees’ biggest concern besides the work they have fallen behind on was when they would receive the two paychecks the government owes them.

Agencies planned to disburse the back pay on different days, depending on their payroll provider, and in many cases with two separate checks, the second of which may not hit their bank accounts until February.

“Agencies work with various different payroll providers so it’s not fully consistent across the board,” a senior administration official said in an email Monday morning, speaking on the condition of anonymity to brief a reporter. “But what is consistent is that all employees will receive their backpay as soon as possible.”

NASA and the Justice Department told their employees that they would receive two retroactive paychecks no later than Thursday.

The State Department, which called back all of its furloughed employees a week ago, is following its own schedule. It has accelerated the payment of retroactive salaries, with the first payment coming Monday, followed by a second payment Thursday. That will catch them up, and they will return to a regular pay schedule by Feb. 14, the agency said.

Airport security lines began to move more conventionally after extended absences during the shutdown that sidelined 10 percent of the workforce, which was working without pay and many of whom called in sick in protest.

“Things are returning to normal,” said Transportation Security Administration spokesman Jim Gregory, who said Sunday’s no-show rate was 6.6 percent of the checkpoint workforce, well below the level of one week ago. “I can tell from preliminary reporting that it’s going to be lower for [Monday], likely back to historical normals.”

Based on reports from TSA that compared shutdown rates with those posted one year ago, normally about 3 percent of the agency’s checkpoint workers are unable to report for duty at this time of year.

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson stood in the lobby of the agency’s Washington headquarters to welcome staff back to work, dispensing handshakes and a one-page fact sheet titled “Your first day back: 12 fast facts.”

Item No. 1 was when employees would be paid. It will happen in two installments no later than Thursday, the sheet informed them. Overtime also would be paid. Any unemployment benefits that workers received during the shutdown must be repaid.

“Welcome home!” Carson said later in an email inviting the staff to an agencywide meeting scheduled for 2 p.m. “These past few weeks have been a hardship on you and your families. Words cannot sufficiently convey to you my sincerest appreciation for your sacrifice during this difficult time.”

Environmental Protection Agency acting administrator Andrew Wheeler also greeted returning employees as they headed back to headquarters.

In the chilly 8 o’clock hour, on 20th Street NW, Peace Corps employees were greeted with boxes of doughnuts and signs that said “Welcome back” and “Thank you for your public service.” The good cheer was provided by a half-dozen staffers from the National Peace Corps Association, an alumni group. “All of us have been feeling the pain of the shutdown,” said Glenn Blumhorst, president of the association. “We’re relieved and pleased to see things will get back to normal soon.”

Still, a group of 28 senators, mostly Democrats, sent a letter Monday afternoon to Margaret Weichert, acting director of the Office of Personnel Management, urging her to ensure that the 800,000 employees who were not paid during the shutdown get their paychecks quickly.

“These federal workers have seen bills pile up during the government shutdown, and many of them are currently paying high interest on credit cards or even payday loans to afford basic needs,” the letter said. “We have heard from civil servants who will not be able to make their February rent or mortgage payment without their back pay.”

The Democratic-led House moved quickly to schedule a vote as soon as Wednesday on a new bill to give federal employees a 2.6 percent raise retroactive to the first pay period of the year. This would be a boost from the 1.9 percent figure the House and Senate debated last year before President Trump said he would not offer any raise.

Some employees who were furloughed discovered upon their return to work that they no longer could log into their computers because so much time had passed since their last workday.

“It’s stressful for sure,” said one HUD staffer, speaking on the condition of anonymity because the staffer was not authorized to speak on the record. “The IT folks are scrambling in order to get us access to stuff so we can do our jobs.”

Julia Quintanilla, 55, who has worked for 27 years as a janitor at the Department of Agriculture and other federal agencies, said she returned to work Monday morning and found the office in disarray.

“Everything’s dirty,” she said. “The desks are dirty. The hallways are dirty. The windows need cleaning.” Quintanilla, who makes about $600 weekly, immediately began scrubbing Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue’s windows. She wanted them to sparkle, to prove her worth after a month’s absence.

As a contract worker, she’s not eligible for any back pay. Every hour Quintanilla cleans, she said, is a step closer to paying back the $1,000 of debt she accrued during the shutdown.

A HUD official said processing delayed rent payments to landlords, subsidized housing vouchers and grants remains the priority — along with processing retroactive paychecks for employees. The overall message is about “moving forward, not looking back,” said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to speak publicly. “Checking the politics and finger-pointing at the door.”

While National Park Service staffers turned out in force Monday across the country, operations were not back to normal at many sites. Washington’s Olympic National Park suffered storm damage during the impasse, for example, and park officials warned that as a result, “many park roads and campground remain closed. Park staff will start assessing damage, clearing downed trees and storm debris from roadways and campgrounds, and reopening areas as quickly as possible.”

Even as federal employees returned to work, the way the Trump administration operated during the shutdown remains under scrutiny. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) has been probing whether any departments violated the Antideficiency Act, which bars agencies from exceeding their appropriated budget. On Jan. 23 a top Interior Department official wrote the senator a letter defending how the agency spent money over the past five weeks.

In the letter, which was obtained by The Washington Post, the agency’s principal deputy assistant secretary for policy, management and budget, Scott J. Cameron, said that officials relied on leftover funds from last fiscal year and fee dollars to pay for operations during the shutdown.

“The Department has worked hard to ensure that key statute-driven functions have been carried out within the bounds of our legal authority and obligations,” Cameron wrote.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Cameron wrote, “used previously appropriated funds to restore a limited number of staff at 38 national wildlife refuges” to carry out high-priority projections. The agency tapped recreation fees for four additional refuges, he added. “Because refuge lands have remained accessible, though not fully staffed, during the lapse in appropriations, recreational activities, including hunting and fishing, have in many cases continued during the shutdown,” Cameron wrote.

