Changes will not be immediate, however. Before increasing building occupancy or changing employees’ telework status, agencies have to come up with plans that satisfy any collective bargaining obligations, update their covid-19 safety protocols and give employees “ample notice” — generally at least 30 days — to adjust their schedules. Agencies are required to complete their return-to-work plans by July 19.
The guidance is likely to be closely watched in the private sector, as the federal government is the country’s largest employer, with roughly 2.1 million employees.
The administration’s emphasis on “maximum telework flexibilities” could anger Republicans in Congress, who have said that the limited number of federal employees currently working in person has hampered public services.
The new policy appears aimed at striking a balance between showing the public the administration has turned a corner on the pandemic and giving federal workers and the unions that represent them — key constituencies for President Biden — flexibility to make child-care arrangements and return to work slowly.
The incremental approach may also reflect a wariness that Biden’s goal of having 70 percent of the country vaccinated by July is optimistic, particularly in conservative states where there are many federal offices.
The new policy comes a day after the administration told agencies they should not require their employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus to return to the office or disclose whether they are vaccinated.
The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission put out its own guidance this month saying that companies are permitted to require vaccines of employees who return to the office. But so far many private companies have held back, wary of the fraught politics surrounding vaccine mandates and the untested legal issues involving vaccines cleared under the Food and Drug Administration’s emergency authority.
Much of the government has worked remotely since March 2020, with entire departments still out of the office in some cases. However, hundreds of thousands of employees whose jobs require them to be on-site — including meat inspectors, airport security screeners and more — never went home.
Some offices have selectively called employees back in recent months, but many senior Biden administration officials still have not moved to Washington.
Thursday’s directive leaves the door open at many agencies for a more permanent reliance on telework, an experiment necessitated by the pandemic that administration officials have suggested could be enshrined in federal office culture.
Remote work had been slow to take hold in the government, even as private companies allowed their workers flexibility to work where they wanted — a resistance that hardened during the Trump administration.
But the Biden administration, which is beginning to hire thousands of new employees at agencies depleted in the tumultuous Trump era, has been more open to the idea that workers do not need to be physically present in the office to be productive.
The administration’s cautious approach to returning to the office could touch off opposition from Republicans on Capitol Hill, who have complained that their constituents cannot get basic customer service from multiple federal agencies, including the Internal Revenue Service and the Social Security Administration.
In recent weeks, congressional Republicans have pressured the administration to return large swaths of the workforce to the office, citing increased vaccinations, declining coronavirus infections and a need to better serve the public.
“Prolonged remote work is harming Americans’ access to federal agencies and is costing taxpayers,” Rep. Jody Hice (Ga.), the top Republican on the House Oversight and Reform Committee’s government oversight panel, wrote in May to the acting director of the Office of Personnel Management.