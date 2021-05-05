Despite the 2008 law, “many in need of mental health and substance use disorder treatment still struggle for equal access to critical mental health and substance use care,” Arthur C. Evans Jr., CEO of the American Psychological Association, said by email. “Congress can address this issue right now through legislation, such as the Parity Enforcement Act of 2021 (H.R. 1364), which would strengthen the Department of Labor’s authority to enforce the law, increase funding to support stronger federal oversight of insurers’ compliance with the law and close the loophole that has allowed states to opt out of parity requirements for state employees, many of whom are front-line service providers currently responding to the pandemic.”