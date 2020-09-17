Stanley A. Bastian, chief judge of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Washington, said that harm to the public “has already taken place” by changes put in place under DeJoy. Bastian ruled from the bench Thursday afternoon after a two-and-a-half hour hearing.

“The states have demonstrated that the defendants are involved in a politically motivated attack on the efficiency of the Postal Service. They have also demonstrated that this attack on the Postal Service is likely to irreparably harm the states’ ability to administer the 2020 general election,” he said.

Bastian said that the mail delivery backlogs “likely will slow down delivery of ballots, both to the voters and back to the states” this fall.

“This creates a substantial possibility that many voters will be disenfranchised and the states may not be able to effectively, timely, accurately determine election outcomes,” he said.

The scope and duration of the injunction were not immediately clear. In response to a question from defendants’ counsel, Bastian said he would provide more detail in the written order, which the judge said he plans to issue later Thursday or Friday.

A lawyer for USPS and the other defendants, which include Trump and DeJoy, argued in court that the Postal Service is prepared to handle the crush of election mail and that delays from the summer have abated.

The decision potentially casts the Postal Service into more tumult just as states have begun to send out mail ballots for the Nov. 3 election.

It’s unclear how the injunction will impact the mail system. The suit, filed by Washington state and 13 other states, sought a broad injunction prohibiting the Postal Service from implementing any of the operational changes, distribution center closures and the removal of mail sorting machines, or any other “change in the nature of postal services which will generally affect service on a nationwide or substantially nationwide basis” until the Postal Regulatory Commission weighs in with an advisory opinion.

“I will issue a preliminary injunction essentially in the form presented by the states,” Bastian said in court.

Enforcing Bastian’s order may be difficult, since some of the policies preceded DeJoy and have been long underway. For example, the Postal Service routinely mothballs sorting machines to cut out excess capacity, USPS officials have said. The agency was set to remove 671 machines this summer, a job that was mostly completed when DeJoy suspended USPS cost-cutting maneuvers Aug. 18.

Many of mail sorting machines have been discarded and others were sold. Others were disassembled and had parts used for scrap or to extend the capabilities of other machines.

DeJoy has claimed that the lone operational change he instituted was enforcing a stricter dispatch schedule of mail transportation trucks and letter carriers to their daily rounds. Postal workers and independent experts say that has caused mail to pile up in post offices and caused multi-day delays in localities across the country.

A Senate report published Wednesday claimed that policy delayed 7 percent of the country’s first-class mail in the five weeks after it took effect. However, the Postal Service was just starting to adapt to DeJoy’s new transportation schedule, with on-time delivery rates rebounding, according to data submitted to lawmakers.

Last month, DeJoy told lawmakers that ensuring the safe and timely delivery of election mail was his “sacred duty,” disputing accusations by Democrats that changes he put in place were politically motivated.

“I’d like to emphasize there has been no changes of any policies in regard to election mail for the 2020 election,” DeJoy told a Senate panel, adding later that the agency would deploy “processes and procedures to advance the election mail, in some cases ahead of first-class mail.”

Last month, the U.S. Postal Service sent detailed letters to 46 states and D.C. warning that it could guarantee all ballots cast by mail for the November election will arrive in time to be counted

The USPS lawyer told the court Thursday that the agency’s warning was not unusual and that a similar warning was issued before the 2016 general election.