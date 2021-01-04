“It is not a stretch to find a serious lack of good faith here,” Boasberg wrote.
The case was brought against Vice President Mike Pence, Congress and the Electoral College. It alleged a “cabal” of public-private partnerships broke the law to prevent Trump from winning. It sought to have state legislatures approve the certification of elections.
In addition to Wisconsin, other states targeted in the lawsuit were Arizona, Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Wisconsin Republican state Reps. Jeff Mursau, of Crivitz, and David Steffen, of Howard, were among those who brought the lawsuit filed in conjunction with Wisconsin Voters Alliance.
That group failed in two other lawsuits it brought seeking to undo Biden’s win in Wisconsin and other states. Trump and his allies have lost dozens of lawsuits filed seeking to overturn his loss to Biden.
