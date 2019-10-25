However, the amount will be paid out only as a lump sum on the enrollee’s death or, under certain circumstances, to reduce costs to enrollees after age 80. Also, those payouts will be reduced by the amount of benefits the program paid to the enrollee.

The feature “is designed to reduce the potential need for future premium increases,” Office of Personnel Management director of communications Anthony Marucci said in an email.

Meanwhile, the program now offers new enrollees coverage periods of only two, three or five years, eliminating the prior option for lifetime coverage. Choosing coverage for a specified time creates a maximum payout that varies with the amount of daily benefit the enrollee chooses, while there is no maximum for lifetime coverage.

Also under the benefits package labeled “FLTCIP 3.0,” new enrollees who choose to have inflation protection will be allowed only 3 percent annual increases, compared with the previous choice of 4 or 5 percent.

The revised benefits terms for new enrollees do not affect the roughly 270,000 federal and military personnel, retirees and certain family members already enrolled. They could drop their current policies and re-enroll to take advantage of the “premium stabilization” feature but their premiums would be based on their current age rather than on their age at the earlier enrollment.

Although the OPM oversees the program, coverage is provided by the John Hancock insurance company under contract. It covers costs for help with activities of daily living such as preparing meals, dressing and bathing, at home or in assisted living facilities or nursing homes.

Enrollees pay the entire premium costs, which vary according to the age at purchase and choices of daily benefit amount, length of policy and inflation protection.

Premiums increase at times due to enrollment and claims patterns. That happened for most of those newly enrolling starting in August 2015, and again in November 2016 for most of those who had enrolled before August 2015. The latter increase was so steep—averaging 83 percent and up to 126 percent—that many enrollees were eligible to stop paying premiums in return for a reduced benefit.

Other than as a death benefit or as a premium reduction benefit after age 80, the “premium stabilization feature” has no cash value. According to the new program handbook that means, for example, that those who cancel their policies will receive no payout.

Also, the post-age 80 benefit will be available only to those who meet certain conditions including that they have been enrolled in the current version of the program for at least 10 years.

OPM did not provide information on the impact on premiums other than to say that the rates “are competitive with individual long term care insurance policies.”

At the time of the 2015 increases, OPM gave as an example an employee newly buying three years of coverage with a $150 maximum daily benefit and 4 percent annual inflation protection. At age 40, that package of options cost $42.68 every other week, at age 50, $50.29, and at age 60, $75.62.

The same options now, with 3 percent inflation protection rather than 4 percent, would cost a new enrollee $37.29, $52.43 and $93.94 biweekly, respectively.

