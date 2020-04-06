By purchasing the loans, the Fed would create an incentive for the banks to lend under the program. Buying the loans removes them from the bank’s balance sheets and eases repayment concerns. If the banks held onto the loans, they would typically be required to hold some cash in reserve in the case of default.
The Fed’s two-sentence announcement said that further details will be provided this week.
Instead of purchasing the loans, the Fed may also lend to banks and allow banks to use the small-business loans as collateral, but the impact would likely be similar.
