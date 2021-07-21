The surge in new coronavirus cases that has plowed through unvaccinated sections of the nation earned high-profile notice in Washington this week. On Capitol Hill, several vaccinated congressional staff members, including an aide to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and a member of Congress tested positive for the new virus variant. A vaccinated White House official also tested positive this week. The in-house congressional physician warned in a memo to lawmakers and their staffs on Tuesday that the delta variant “represents a dire health risk to unvaccinated individuals” and is “endangering many regions of the United States where vaccination rates are low.” The physician urged those who are vaccinated to consider a return to wearing masks in close quarters.