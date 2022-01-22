The Texas ruling came four months after the White House announced that more than 3.5 million civilian employees and military personnel would be required to get vaccinated by Nov. 22. The mandate did not offer an option for them to be tested regularly instead, except for those granted waivers. As of December, 92.5 percent of federal workers had received at least one vaccine dose and another 5.5 percent had requested medical or religious exemptions, according to OMB.