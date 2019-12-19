The court said in a statement that it “respects the wish of the Rotterdam municipality to tackle this vulgarity,” but ruled that only the Dutch Parliament has the power to criminalize such behavior because doing so amounts to a possible infringement of the freedom of expression.
The ruling came in a test case against a man accused of breaching the Rotterdam ordinance.
