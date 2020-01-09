Anne Bradbury, head of an independent oil and gas producers trade group, said among the proposed changes are ones that will speed up permitting of oil projects, including pipelines, on federal lands. The Trump administration has pushed hard for pipeline building to move ahead despite local challenges, along with calling for shortening the time and length of environmental reviews for projects.
Democratic lawmakers and environmental groups say the changes will exempt polluters from public scrutiny of their projects.
