Among other accusations, a uthorities allege that in March 2018 she agreed to vote in favor of a bill that would help an out-of-state company get a medical marijuana license in exchange for $3,000 in cash. They say she received the money after the measure passed both chambers and used it to pay outstanding property taxes.

Glenn had become a leading advocate for legalizing marijuana in Maryland.

The bill, designed to improve diversity in the state’s medical marijuana industry, became law. It increased the number of grower licenses from 15 to as many as 22. The legislation also increased the number of processor licenses from 15 to 28.

Glenn was charged by information, which is a type of charging document prosecutors use when a defendant has waived being indicted by a grand jury.

Glenn faces up to 20 years in federal prison for the honest services wire fraud charge and five years for the bribery charge.