WASHINGTON — The House has passed a bill to authorize funding for intelligence agencies and support critical national security programs, including those that counter threats from Russia and China.

Thursday’s vote was 363 to 54.

The House bill would increase the pay for intelligence employees with cyber skills and defend against foreign threats to federal U.S. elections. It would create a center within the Energy Department to coordinate intelligence on threats to infrastructure.

It also would require intelligence agencies to provide Congress with reports on leaks of classified information, security clearance backlogs and Russian influence campaigns targeting foreign elections.

The Senate has not yet passed its companion bill.

