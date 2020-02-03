OKLAHOMA CITY — A Oklahoma state lawmaker and a group advocating for more restrictive gun laws launched another attempt Monday to overturn a new state law that allows people to carry firearms without a background check or training.

Oklahoma City Democratic Rep. Jason Lowe and members of the group Moms Demand Action announced their plan outside the state Capitol after they filed their petition. Once it has been processed and a challenge period has passed, supporters will have 90 days to gather the roughly 95,000 signatures needed to put the question on the ballot.