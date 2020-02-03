The proposal, State Question 809, would generally restore handgun permitting requirements that were in place before the Legislature approved so-called permitless carry in 2019. Also dubbed constitutional carry by its supporters, the bill signed by GOP Gov. Kevin Stitt last year allowed most adults to carry firearms, concealed or openly, without any background check or training.
The same group attempted a veto referendum last year, but fell short of the number of signatures needed to put the question on the ballot. Lowe said he’s confident this year because supporters will have more time to gather signatures.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.